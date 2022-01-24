Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz pens an emotional letter about growing up with Lee Min Ho

South Korean actor Lee Min Ho has been the gateway for many into the world of K-dramas, through his iconic role of Gu Jun Pyo in the hit series, ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009). The role won him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards, and he went on to have a number of notable lead roles in dramas like ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016), and ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020). One of the most followed South Korean celebrities on social media, Lee Min Ho became the first Korean celebrity to have a wax figure made in his image at Madame Tussauds.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Kiruba Sakthi B from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Lee Min Ho Oppa,

Where should I start... As an avid K-drama fan my journey into K-dramas started with you. I'm very sure that 'Boys Over Flowers' is actually the first K-drama for a lotta people. And it was the same for me too and I straightaway fell in love with Gu Jun Pyo. I could relate to him a lot. Then came Kim Tan from 'The Heirs' who had everything but still had to face a lot of heartbreaking things. You portrayed every character with the whole of your heart and it made us love you more and more with each passing episode. We grew up with you. From the reckless yet caring Gu Jun Pyo to the honest Kim Tan to the confident Joon Jae and now the responsible King Lee Gon., we are a part of your blissful journey. You taught us a lot through these characters. It would seem you had everything but the reality was you were going through a lot yet you came back stronger. We love you. Saranghaeyo oppa. Wishing the best for you! ❤

Love, sakthi.

