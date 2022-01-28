Dear Oppa: An Indian Minoz pens a poem for Hallyu star Lee Min Ho

Actor Lee Min Ho is well-loved for his multitude of iconic roles in K-Dramas like ‘Boys Over Flowers’ and ‘The Heirs’. His commanding screen presence, attention to detail, and his way of making each character his own has put him in a league of his own. As we await his upcoming role in ‘Pachinko’, a Minoz from India has reached out to express her appreciation for Lee Min Ho by way of a sweet poem.

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Turuvia Sika from India to Lee Min Ho. Read her letter below.

Dear Lee Min Ho Oppa!

I don’t know where I should start from, so I have written a poem for you.

Do you know?

My crush is Lee Min Ho!

No matter where I go

Dramas is the way that connects me with you!

You came into my life with flow

Just like the first snow

No matter what your character is in a TV show,

I love you even as Gu Jun Pyo

or Jeon Jin Ho!

Being a Minoz, the only feeling that comes is ‘woohoo’!

I always stand for Oppa! Lee Min Ho!

Just once in my life, I want to meet you Oppa! I have watched all your dramas & movies too. Just planning to find you at right time.

There is a phrase that says ‘you can find light in the dark’, just how I will find you!

- From an Indian Minoz