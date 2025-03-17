Did Kim Soo Hyun go on power trip and force staff to set up badminton court inside Thailand mall at night? Organizer reveals

As actor Kim Soo Hyun continues to face mounting scrutiny over his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron, another controversy from his career has resurfaced. This time, allegations regarding his behavior during a 2014 fan meeting in Thailand have come to light, stirring discussions online.

Claims have been made that Kim Sae Hyun allegedly forced event staff to set up a badminton court inside an upscale shopping mall late at night, disrupting the venue’s operations. While his former event organizers have denied that the actor exerted any undue pressure, the incident has become a hot topic as Kim remains at the center of multiple controversies.

The controversy first emerged on March 11, 2025, when a Thai social media user, claiming to have been a staff member at the time, shared a post on X recalling an incident from over a decade ago. The post alleged that Kim Soo Hyun had personally demanded a private badminton court to be installed inside Siam Paragon, one of Bangkok’s most prestigious shopping centers, during his visit for the 2014 Kim Soo Hyun Asia Tour 1st Memories in Thailand event.

The user claimed that the entire hall inside the mall had to be cleared to accommodate Kim’s request, with staff forced to remove seating and other structures before resetting everything once the game was over. The following day, when the staff suggested that he rent an outdoor badminton court instead, Kim Soo Hyun allegedly refused, insisting that he wanted to play inside the mall for privacy reasons. The user further described the exhaustion of the event staff, stating that many of them were struggling to stay awake as they worked overnight to meet the actor’s demands.

According to the post, Kim was also particular about how the game was set up. The user claimed that after inspecting the court, the actor allegedly complained about the net being too loose, saying, “The net is not tight enough; I can’t play; put up the net again.” The post quickly went viral, triggering heated debate among netizens. However, shortly after gaining widespread attention, the original post was deleted, leaving people to speculate on its authenticity.

Following the resurfacing of these claims, a video from 2014 began making rounds on YouTube, further fueling the discussion. The clip, which had long been available online but had largely gone unnoticed, showed four unidentified men playing badminton in what appeared to be a large indoor hall resembling the interior of Siam Paragon. Fans and critics alike began to analyze the footage, questioning whether Kim Soo Hyun was one of the players in the video. The timing and location seemed to match the details of the alleged incident.

Amid the rising controversy, a former official from Korean Culture Alliance Thailand (KCA Thailand), the now-defunct organization responsible for organizing Kim Soo Hyun’s 2014 fan meeting in Bangkok, stepped forward to provide clarification. Speaking to The Korea Herald on March 17, the former official acknowledged that the actor had played badminton at the venue but firmly denied any allegations that he had forced the event staff to set up a private court against their will.

“It is true that Kim played badminton then, but there was no coercive request by Kim to install a badminton court,” the former KCA Thailand official stated. They further emphasized that many of the rumors circulating online were false and urged the public not to believe everything that was being shared without proper verification. The statement, however, failed to completely quell public debate, as netizens remained divided over whether Kim Soo Hyun had truly made such demands or if the claims were exaggerated over time.