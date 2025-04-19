BTS' V wins military police excellence award, ranks 1st in target shooting despite shoulder and thigh injuries

BTS’ V has once again proven his strength and resilience, earning the Military Police Excellence Award while serving in the Special Duty Team (SDT), despite battling injuries during his service, reveals his military friend.

On April 19, a fellow soldier who served alongside BTS' V took to social media to share heartfelt stories of V’s time in the military, praising his unwavering dedication and spirit. According to the post, even with injuries to his shoulders and thighs, BTS' V achieved first place in target shooting with perfect scores and ranked number one in winter urban warfare training and shooting.

Advertisement

One soldier shared, “Watching him push through his injuries and still take first place was truly inspiring. He motivated me to keep going during our final 3km run, where we both finished well above the elite standard. That’s something I’ll remember forever.”

Beyond his achievements on the training ground, BTS' V has also been recognized for his kindness and leadership within his unit. He donated workout equipment for his fellow soldiers and treated them to quality meals like eel sushi during off-base outings, earning him the affectionate title of a “problem-solver type of hyung.”

BTS V's military friend continues 'And you always bought us all the food we wanted when we got to leave the base or visit the PX. Thank you for doing that. I still can't forget about the eel sushi. It was delicious.'

He also shares, "Even after I was discharged, the passion that I learned to nurture in the military stayed with me and made me want to pursue my goal wholeheartedly. "I really enjoyed my time in the unit because of you, hyung. I won't give up; I'll keep on trying, just like you, hyung. Always stay healthy, hyung!"

Advertisement

BTS’ V enlisted in December 2023 and is set to complete his service by June 10, 2025. Previously, he received Top Trainee honors alongside BTS leader RM after basic training and was named a Special Class Warrior in March.

Through grit, humility, and heart, BTS' V continues to leave a lasting impact, both as a world-renowned artist and as a soldier devoted to his comrades.

ALSO READ: BTS ARMY is over the moon as V’s military friend drops new group photos: 'Happiness looks good on him'