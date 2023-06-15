EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun participated as family in Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding; See Pics

Earlier this week, filmmaker Madhu Mantena and writer-yoga instructor Ira Trivedi tied the knot in Mumbai in the presence of their families, and the who’s who of B-town. Some of the guests who attended the do includes Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, Allu Arjun, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan among many others. Now, Pinkvilla has got hold of an exclusive image of Aamir and Arjun from the nuptials, which is sure to get their fans excited.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the wedding’s official photographer Vaibhav Singvi opens up on this amazing snap. “You know many times some guests attend functions just for the formality, but Mr Aamir Khan and Mr Allu Arjun were there throughout as family for Madhu and Ira. They not only participated in the rituals, but also mingled with other guests, laughed, danced and sang with the couple’s family and friends. They were there throughout. Even the moment when they met Mr Hrithik Roshan was so amazing,” shares the founder of Movie’ing Moments.

The grand wedding

Vaibhav adds, “In fact, the overall vibe of the entire banquet was so beautiful. Rituals were going on, and the guests sat there throughout to witness the whole ceremony. Now that’s so amazing, because sometimes people don’t pay much attention to the rituals, or go off for lunch. But Madhu and Ira’s friends were there throughout for them. They were also making sure that everyone was comfortable, and their bond with their near and dear ones was clearly visible. It was truly amazing to be a part of Madhu and Ira’s big day.”

