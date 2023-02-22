EXCLUSIVE- Aditi Rao Hyadri on representation of women in Sanjay Leela Bhansali films: There’s so much subtext

Aditi Rao Hyadri, who played the role of Mehrunisa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, is all praise for the filmmaker’s vision and his understanding of women. Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Aditi, released in 2018. Aditi’s graceful portrayal of Mehrunisa received praise from the audience. Aditi Rao Hyadri will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed show Heeramandi, and its first glimpse was unveiled just a few days ago! Now, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Aditi opened up about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and credited him for creating wholesome characters in his films.

When asked about the representation of women in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films, and her role in Padmaavat, Aditi Rao Hyadri said, “I really think a lot of it stems also from Sanjay sir and his vision and his understanding of women. The layers that he brings in to this girl in that time, in the position that she is in, he doesn’t make her just a cardboard cut-out,” said Aditi.

She further added that there’s a lot of layers to the characters that Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates. “There's a lot of layers that he delves into. Maybe it's not spoken of as a dialogue, but there is so much subtext that he gives you when he talks to you as an actor or when he is talking about the character. We talk about heroines, but heroines are also people. They are not just pretty cardboard cut-outs. It’s not just about how they look, there's so much heart and soul that goes into creating that character. It's really about directors who want to bring that out in their heroines and the women they write for. I would give all the credit to the director. Even Mehrunisa, for thinking of a part like that, for creating her and for pushing an actor into creating a very wholesome girl,” said Aditi.