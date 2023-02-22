EXCLUSIVE: Aditi Rao Hydari expresses her wish to do a film like Pushpa; Says 'People have not...'

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has time and again managed to impress the audience with her solid performances. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series, TAJ- Divided by Blood. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra , Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul and others. It will release on 3rd March on Zee 5. Ahead of the release, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive interaction with Aditi where she spoke about her character Anarkali, working with Dharmendra and Naseeruddin Shah, doing lesser films in Bollywood and lots more!

Aditi has been a part of some amazing Hindi films. She made quite an impact as Mehrunisa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat despite her shorter screen time. But Aditi is not often seen doing projects in Bollywood. What is the reason behind doing selective projects? Aditi said that she doesn't do that by choice. She expressed her wish to do a massy film like Pushpa but also revealed that no one has approached her with a script like that.

Aditi said, "I think that's not by choice so much in terms of like why do I not pick so many different kinds of films is not always by choice. The thing is a certain kind of cinema comes to me which I said like the layered, vulnerable, quite often period or like a lot of people say 'heroine oriented' especially in the South what I have done. But I don't look at stories like that, I think stories are about being true to the story you are telling. I would love to do a Pusha but people have not come to me with a Pushpa. I am just saying that fun and commercial films where you are just dancing and having fun, those are also fun and that also takes skill as an actor to do. I would love to once in a while do something like that but I get more of this (period films)."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: