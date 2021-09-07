EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol, Revathi and Shruti Haasan team up for R Balki’s upcoming family drama

Sunny Deol is on a roll. While the actor is currently shooting for R Balki’s edge of the seat thriller alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary, we hear is all charged up to team up with the director again on a family drama. According to our sources, Balki’s next will feature Sunny Deol and Revathi as a married couple with Shruti Haasan as their daughter.

“Through the lockdown, Balki zeroed in on two diametrically different subjects – a thriller and a family drama – which he plans to shoot in a quick succession. While the Dulquer Salmaan film is expected to be wrapped up by October, the family drama kicks off by year end/early next year. It’s a sensitive subject, close to Balki’s heart and it didn’t take him a lot of time to get a go ahead from his set of actors,” revealed a source close to the development.

The casting team is currently in the process of locking the ensemble cast of this family drama. “Sunny and Revathi’s play a couple, who are into a turbulent marriage with Shruti as their daughter. It’s the story of how a daughter reignites the love between the middle-aged couple,” the source added. Apart from the two films, Sunny also has the Apne sequel under his kitty, which is scheduled to go on floors sometime next year in London.

The boxing drama features the three generations of Deol family with Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby and Karan. According to our sources, director Anil Sharma is also working on a sequel to the historic 2001 blockbuster, Gadar, which recently completed 20 years of it’s release. The premise of Gadar 2 takes Sunny Deol back to Pakistan again, however, this time for his son. The actor is in talks with a couple of more established banners to play one of the key characters in their films.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan teams up with R Balki on an edge of the seat thriller