EXCLUSIVE: All you need to know about Kapil Sharma, Dennis Dugan’s LA meeting; Possible collaboration on cards

In late November, Kapil Sharma had taken to his social media account to document his meeting with ace Hollywood filmmaker Dennis Dugan, who’s made films like Happy Gilmore, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, Jack and Jill, and many more. “So it’s a fan moment. Director of “happy gilmore”, “dont mess with zohan” grown ups” and many more, fantastic writer, and a super human being mr #dennisdugan,” Kapil wrote on Instagram after meeting the director in Los Angeles. We now have some more updates on this exciting meeting.

Pinkvilla has learnt that Kapil and Dugan had met to discuss a possible collaboration. “Kapil and Dennis Dugan’s meeting was arranged by their common acquaintance. They spoke about collaborating on a Hinglish (Hindi and English) comedy film, and discussed a few ideas with each other. However, this is still on a discussion stage, and they are both hoping to formalise the collaboration soon,” informs a source in the know.

Kapil is truly on a roll. Pinkvilla recently had exclusively reported that acclaimed actor-filmmaker Nandita Das has roped in Sharma to play the lead in her untitled next, which is not a comedy. Das is co-producing the film with Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment. Meanwhile, the actor-comedian also has a comedy special with an OTT giant in the pipeline, and a single with Guru Randhawa, which they have already recorded for.

Furthermore, Kapil recently shot a special episode with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, who were on The Kapil Sharma Show, to promote their upcoming film, Jersey. Kapil shared a picture with the actors on Instagram and captioned it as, “Had a wonderful time with these sweethearts.”

