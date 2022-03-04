EXCLUSIVE: Angad Bedi to play the male lead in The Great Indian Kitchen Hindi remake; Deets Inside

Pinkvilla was the first report that director Jeo Baby’s Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan starrer Malayalam hit, The Great Indian Kitchen, will be remade in Hindi. Multiple filmmakers were in the race to bag the rights of it’s Hindi remake, and producers Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri are finally backing the project. We now have a new and an exciting update on this much awaited remake. We have learnt that the makers have roped in Angad Bedi to play the male lead in the Hindi version.

“Angad will reprise the role played by Suraj Venjaramoodu in the original. Director Arati Kadav and the producers felt that Angad suits the part well, and the formalities were locked recently. The movie is expected to roll in May or June,” informs a source close to the development. The Great Indian Kitchen released last year and received a lot of critical acclaim. It even bagged a few Kerala State Film Awards. Reportedly, actress Sanya Malhotra has been roped in to play the female lead. This will be the first time that Angad and Sanya will be working together.

Meanwhile, besides The Great Indian Kitchen remake, Angad also has R Balki’s Ghoomer in the pipeline and has already completed shooting for the first schedule of the film in Panchgani. A source had earlier informed Pinkvilla that there is a beautiful romantic angle between Angad and Saiyami Kher’s characters in Ghoomer.

Angad was last seen in director Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with Janhvi Kapoor, and in Inside Edge Seasons 1 and 2.

