EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi reveal Karan Johar played cupid in their love story

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two often set couple goals and are too cute to handle. Their social media posts are filled with so much love and support for each other that we bet it definitely wins the heart of the people. This Valentine’s Day, Pinkvilla had an exclusive chat with the lovebirds who are now happily married and are parents to two lovely kids. Neha and Angad opened their hearts out about their love story and revealed that Karan Johar played cupid for them.

While talking about their love story, Neha Dhupia revealed that her first impression of Angad Bedia was that he was a nice guy and that they can be friends. She further said, “when I met him for the first time, I was dating someone else and he was constantly dating other people. The one thing that actually makes women attracted to men is not the good looks, not the hair nothing, it is comfort. You need to feel comfortable around a man to actually feel I am attracted to him. With Angad, I was very comfortable around him.” While narrating the story of the time Neha fell in love with him, Angad revealed that the actress invited him for a part at her place. He went there for Neha but she wanted to introduce him to other people. When Angad understood that Neha was trying to set him up with other girls then he stopped showing interest. Angad further added that it was then that Neha’s BFF asked her to look at Angad. Adding to this, Neha said, “yes we did have someone v imp play cupid for us.” Angad said, “Karan was the person who told her that this person is standing right in front of you and you can have great chemistry with him so you should look at him.” Neha concluded by saying, “Thank god he did that.”