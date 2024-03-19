March 18 is going to be a memorable night as one of the leading entertainment and lifestyle media hubs, Pinkvilla, organized a prestigious event honoring cinema excellence and recognizing exceptional talents in the industry. Hosted at Mumbai's Taj Lands, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards turned out to be a glamorous affair as the star-studded event witnessed popular actors gracing the ceremony.

To make the gala night more memorable, numerous reputed brands collaborated with Pinkvilla to sponsor different categories. The awards for the Best Actor in a Negative Role, the Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Male, and the Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Female have been finally announced. So, without any further ados, let us look at the winners.

Bobby Deol lifts Best Actor in a Negative Role Award

Earning praise for his menacing performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Bobby Deol took home the Best Actor In A Negative Role award. It was presented to him by Coolberg, Sanjay Godhavant, and Shriya Saran at the Pinkvilla Screen And Style Icons Awards. Needless to say, Bobby's role as the antagonist alongside Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most discussed aspects of the Animal movie.

Angad Bedi wins Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Male

For his complete justice to his role in Ghoomer and for bringing depth and authenticity to his character, Angad Bedi was presented with the Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Male Award. At the Pinkvilla Screen And Style Icons Awards, the actor was awarded the title by Javed Jeffrey.

Shabana Azmi takes home Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Female

Celebrating the 50 glamourous years of Shabana Azmi in the industry and acknowledging her outstanding performances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ghoomer, the versatile veteran actress was honored with the prestigious Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Female.

