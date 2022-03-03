Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia says she fights with Angad Bedi over silly things

International Women’s Day is just around the corner, and Pinkvilla is back with the third season of the special annual segment, ‘Woman Up’. This year, we connected with several exceptional women in the industry, and in the second episode of the segment, we got in touch with Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia. The doting wife spoke about how Angad Bedi has been her biggest support and even revealed the topics they fight on.

Just like many other couples who fight over silly things, Neha and Angad do the same. While some fights take an ugly turn, some are pure sweet and childish. Elaborating on the same, Neha said that there's very little that she and Angad fight about unless they both are late for work at the same time, and both want to go to the shower or need to use the washroom. “Sometimes we travel and one of us forgets the phone charger and then we’re like okay, this one’s mine, no, this one’s mine, as both our charges look the same. We fight over silly things but nothing life-changing,” shared Neha. Moreover, when we asked Neha how did she decide to add her and Angad Bedi’s surname to her kids Mehr and Quriq’s names, the actress said, “It's 50-50 right. Children are clean and clear components of their parents and as it should be in their name. We wanted to do this for our kids and Angad said he's nobody to take it away from our children. There were no questions asked.”

Watch the full interview here:

Neha and Angad tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony back in May 2018. The same year, in November, the couple welcomed their first baby Mehr. Neha and Angad got blessed with their second child, a baby boy on October 3, 2021. Talking about the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in A Thursday alongside Yami Gautam. The actress has been highly appreciated for her performance.

Also Read: Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia recalls being asked to step down from projects due to her pregnancy