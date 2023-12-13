EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Siddhant Karnick lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism; shares fun anecdote from sets

Even though Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was released nearly two weeks ago, cinephiles are still flooding cinema halls to watch the much-hyped film. Among the many actors who made the movie a massive success is Siddhant Karnick. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he spoke about Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism and shared a memory with him from the sets.

Siddhant Karnick says his Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor is versatile and a professional

In the action-drama film Animal, Siddhant Karnick plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Vijay's brother-in-law Varun Pratap Malhotra. Their troubled relationship can be seen throughout the movie. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Siddhant spoke about sharing screen space with Kapoor in the movie.

Calling himself a big Ranbir fan, the actor said, “I became a fan of him after this film. I used to always appreciate him as a star, and very good versatility as an actor but with this one, I realized what a professional he was. Mai fida hogaya unki professionalism pe (I am a fan of his professionalism).”

When asked if he has any fond memories of shooting with the lead hero from the film, Siddhant responded with an enthusiastic ‘Yes’ and went on to elaborate on it. The Adipurush actor shared in Hindi, “Humlog ne master shoot kar liya, abhi close-up lage hai. As actors, we’re supposed to give our all taaki vo reaction mile unke close-up pe. Kaafi baar mainey experience kiya hai k aesa nhi hota (We got done with the master shoot and the close-up was set. As actors we’re supposed to give our all so that we get the reactions in close-up. Many times I have realized this doesn’t happen.)”

He further added, “But, Dilli ki garmi me humsab glass house me shoot kar rahey they with far more intense lights. Turtleneck unhone pehna hua tha. I was wearing a suit, garmi itni thi, dopahar ka samay tha and that’s when my close-up was set (But in Delhi heat we all were shooting in a glass house with intense lights. Ranbir was wearing a turtleneck and I was wearing a suit. It was so hot in the afternoon and that’s when my close-up was set.)”

But despite all that, Ranbir was present at the sets to give him cues. “But he was there. He was not resting in his vanity, he was right behind the camera person, giving me the cues with as much intensity. Then I said ‘Sir, I will have to learn so much from you’.”

Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva heaps praises on Ranbir Kapoor

Saurabh Sachdeva played the role of Abid in Animal. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he also shared his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor.

Calling him curious, the actor said, “He is beautiful. Jab bhi mai set pe hota tha, he was immediately on. In my view, I don’t know what his method is; he was not intellectualizing too much. His body moves before his mind, and emotions move. So, I like those kinds of actors those whose body reacts first, and then their emotion and mind always follow. I was like, ‘Wow’. I really admire him; obviously, I admire him as an actor, but now more than that because of his curiosity for every character and every being.”

