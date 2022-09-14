EXCLUSIVE: Annu Kapoor & Abhishek Banerjee join Ayushmann Khurrana & Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the sleeper hit of 2019, Dream Girl, is getting a sequel with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead alongside Ananya Panday. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor. According to sources, the makers have got the original dream girl gang back on the sequel. “Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh, who played a key role in Dream Girl, are on board the sequel too. Much like the first part, their character will be loaded with humour and bring in the laughs through the narrative,” revealed a source close to the development.

Dream Girl 2 is in the works for a while now and the team has taken extra efforts to ensure that the script does justice to the legacy of first part. “Dream Girl is a genuinely liked film and Ayushmann’s biggest grosser till date. The team is well aware of the responsibilities, and have got it all right on the script front. It is being shot at present and isn’t really a sequel that’s made for the sake of it,” the source added, informing that it’s a fresh story and all details around the plot are kept under wraps for now.