EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s Doctor G to release in theatres on October 14

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh are all gearing up for their first collaboration on the Anubhuti Kashyap-directed Doctor G. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures and is touted to be a one of its kind social comedy set in a college campus featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as a gynecologist. The shoot was wrapped up last year, however, there hasn’t been an update on the release date of the social comedy owing to the pandemic and backlog of releases for the leading hero. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Doctor G team has locked a release date for the film.

“Doctor G is targeting a theatrical release on October 14, 2022,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the date will enable the film to get a clear run of 11 days until the release of Ram Setu and Thank God. “The final call on the date will be taken in a couple of days and be followed by an official announcement,” the source added. Doctor G will be second release of the year for Ayushmann Khurrana after Anek. This would be followed by the release of An Action Hero, which reunites him with Aanand L Rai.