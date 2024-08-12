EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap in talks with musician-actor GV Prakash Kumar for an 8-episode thriller web series

Anurag Kashyap who has been making strides with his acting skills lately is likely to work with GV Prakash in his next venture. According to a source, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the musician-actor is set to collaborate with the master director for an 8-episode-long web series.

Both Kashyap and GV Prakash have been in talks about a collaboration since December 2023. After discussing a few ideas, they are now likely to join hands for a thriller series.

The official announcement of the series is expected to be made later after GV Prakash’s pan-Indian project, Kingston gets released in the latter half of 2024. Moreover, Anurag Kashyap has also been roped in for several other projects for the time being.

For those who are unaware, Anurag Kashyap and GV Prakash Kumar had earlier collaborated as director and music composer, respectively. Back in the day Prakash had crafted background scores for the films Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2. Afterwards, both of them worked together in the movie Ugly where he also made musical tracks.

The duo have always been fond of each other's works and it seems that now they are set to work together as director and actor. Although an official confirmation is still pending, the platform on which it would be streamed is also kept under wraps.

Actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar was last seen playing the lead role in the film Dear. The romantic drama which also featured Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role was directed by Anand Ravichandran.

Apart from Kingston, the actor is next set to play the lead role in films like Idimuzhakkam and 13. On the other hand, his musical expertise is set to be shown in the Chiyaan Vikram starrer movie Thangalaan, slated to hit the big screens on August 15.

The musician is also working on several other projects which include films like Lucky Baskhar, Robin Hood, Amaran, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, Vanangaan, and Veera Dheera Sooran.

Anurag Kashyap is also currently working on films like One 2 One in Tamil and his Malayalam debut called Rifle Club, directed by Aashiq Abu.

