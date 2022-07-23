EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on pay parity & being paid your worth: ‘Today Alia Bhatt has given Gangubai, she has…’

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently promoting Ek Villain Returns, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla opened up about pay parity, and the need for equal opportunity and platform for men and women in the industry. “Now this is something where you are a portal. It starts from there. Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns is coming, if you start writing everybody’s name equally. If you do not say ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is releasing on 22nd’. If you start saying Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, it makes a big difference in the way the audience also perceives the female counterparts in our profession. I am saying it's a very big starting point to the culture of even the way we write about it, and speak about it,” says Arjun.

He further adds, “Pay parity comes from being rewarded for your films doing well. That’s a different conversation, that’s a business conversation. But respect of the co-actor, if I would like to give it, I would also hope that the media also takes it forward. That’s a very important in between that gets missed. So I think it has to start somewhere from there. The pay parity… if your films are doing well… See today Alia Bhatt has given Gangubai (Kathiawadi). She has every right to be demanding whatever she wants, and it must be more than a lot of us.”

Arjun Kapoor elaborates, “Again this is not being specific, me being general. You earn your right. There is a time where you will earn your money and it is not even about parity. Nobody needs to know who’s making what. You should be paid your worth. You have to prove your worth, and then you should be paid.”

