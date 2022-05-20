EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor regrets not taking care of himself; Reveals how Covid phase gave him a reality check

Arjun Kapoor is an actor who made heads turn of late with his stupendous transformation. The Half Girlfriend actor had shed kilos and appeared to be a fitter version of himself. But did you know Arjun Kapoor regrets not taking care of himself over the years and kept working which eventually took a toll on his mental, emotional and physical health? During his recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun opened up about his health and transformation and said, “I think that’s unfair for me to expect the audience to accept me looking worse off than when I did Ishaqzaade or Gunday or 2 States”.

During the interview, Arjun said, “I think the biggest fundamental truth of my career is the fact that when I made my debut I was somebody who had lost weight and was a very fit guy making a debut and I looked like I deserved to be on the big screen. Somewhere my health gave way, somewhere my extra work took a toll on me mentally, emotionally and physically and I kept working and I kept saying yes to films but I was not able to take care of myself. So, when I look back if I’d like to change something I’d tell myself maybe 5 years down my career that “Now start taking care of yourself. You have pushed yourself a lot. It’s showing on the screen. You are not looking when you made your debut. The audience now has an expectation of you to look a certain way”.

Arjun also stated that while his work was his escape from reality, the Covid phase made him deal with a lot of realities. “When COVID happened I realised that I am not myself. I have gone into a shell. That spark is missing. I just used that as a stepping stone and said, "I am going to work hard on myself and I am going to take care of myself and I am going to love myself”. It’s not easy to do that but I’m sure there are a lot of people who go through the same situation as I do. I had implemented a very good lifestyle when I had started as an actor, somewhere that went away. I have reimagined my life to suit me now, so my lifestyle now is about where I am today at 36. I am not the same as when I was 22. It’s not humanly possible and I think that switch happened in COVID when I realised this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. I want to work, I want to act, I want to entertain people, I want to make films,” the actor was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Arjun has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. Arjun is also working on Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and will also be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey.

