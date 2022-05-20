EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on Tevar’s debacle: 1 whole year of hard work and 1 Friday just took it all away

Arjun Kapoor is one of the finest actors we have in the young generation now. He has given some remarkable performances and paved the way straight into the hearts of his fans. Well, the actor recently completed 10 years in the industry. During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Arjun opened up on his journey, his hits and his flops. While talking about the films that bombed at the box office, the actor revealed that he was very heartbroken after one of his films Tevar did not do well at the box office.

Talking about the Tevar which starrer Sonakshi Sinha opposite him, Arjun Kapoor said, “Tevar I think hit me the most. As strange as it sounds, it hit me the most because it was produced by my family. Sanjay and dad had produced it and I had not signed any other film while doing this film because I wanted to put all my energy into it and not have that pressure on me that I have to go to another film and we were backing a young director with a vision to make a huge summer blockbuster entertainer. So 1 whole year of hard work and one Friday just took it all away.”

Arjun Kapoor further added, “It broke my heart, it got me down, it got me demoralised and I said ‘where did I go wrong and when did I screw it up’. I took a lot of blame on me. But then I also went away on a holiday for a week alone. I shut my phone and kept it away in the safe of the hotel and I just tried to be. Then it came to me that I cannot blame myself alone. I can’t take credit for the success, I never do. In the same way, I have to stop blaming myself alone.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Arjun has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. Arjun is also working on Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and will also be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey.

ALSO READ: Did Arjun Kapoor REACT to wedding rumours with Malaika Arora? Actor shares cryptic note