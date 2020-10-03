EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana on standing up for violence against children: It is unacceptable and preventable

Ayushmann Khurrana recently was appointed UNICEF’s celebrity advocate and has joined hands with them to end violence against children. In an exclusive conversation, Ayushmann spoke about his plans to help prevent and end violence against children in the country.

As per several reports and surveys, violence and abuse against children is at an all-time high in the country. Amid this, Ayushmann Khurrana has joined hands with UNICEF to raise awareness about the same. He has been recently appointed as UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children) and he is fully committed to bringing much-needed attention and awareness to this priority issue. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (2018), every hour 5 cases of child sexual abuse are reported in India. Other surveys also report such heartbreaking figures and these are only the reported ones.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann revealed that violence against children is unacceptable and that he intends to use his influence to stop it. The Andhadhun actor says, “As a UNICEF celebrity advocate, my role is to further children’s rights, to support UNICEF in advocating for these rights using my voice and my influence. One of the major issues I am supporting is ending violence against children, to advocate that violence against children is unacceptable, and it is preventable.”

He adds, "Violence against children is pervasive, but how often do we hear about it being reported or discussed? I will be drawing attention to this issue, making violence against children visible. We need more and more people acknowledging that violence happens, taking steps to end violence as well as to report it."

Ayushmann has also been distraught reading about the Hathras and Balrampur horrific gangrape and killings that have shaken our country. Ayushmann was prompt to say, “Shocked, shattered and devastated. After Hathras, now another gangrape and murder at Balrampur! It’s barbaric, inhuman and calls for the most severe punishment to the guilty. When will this stop? We are failing every single day to protect the women of our country. We have to do more than just protecting women. We have to raise better sons!” The actor has been using his social media to voice his opinion over the recent cases of violence against women as well.

Currently, the actor is in Chandigarh with wife Tahira Kashyap and kids. He will soon begin shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s next with Vaani Kapoor. The actor will be seen playing the role of a cross-functional athlete in the same. For it, Ayushmann has to undergo a physical transformation and he is already prepping for it. The film is expected to release next year.

Credits :Pinkvilla

