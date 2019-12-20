EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13 : Paras' GF Akansha: If he is really falling for someone else, I will LEAVE

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opened up on Paras' closeness to Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has seen various sides of Paras Chhabra, the most famous being that of a playboy. The actor has been making headlines for many reasons, but mostly for his nasty comments against women and his love triangle with Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. However, his tactics inside have been leaving his girlfriend Akanksha Puri upset and enraged. Accepting that it was she who had, in fact, advised him to play his 'sanskari playboy' image, Akanksha in an exclusive chat revealed that it looks like her advice is biting her back now.

Opening up on Paras' stint inside, Akanksha shared, "I have been the extra shots, where he is seen talking to Shehnaaz Gill about not wanting to spoil his relationship outside. He told that with Mahira Sharma, he is just playing the game and nothing more. I have been supporting Paras since day one, I am his only family. I had only given this idea to Paras to display his playboy image on the show as people love him in that way. I had told him to keep that track on, keep the audience confused by flirting. We had a discussion that on any show either it is the love story or fights which sell so keeping that in mind, we thought we will play along those lines."



Puri continued, "But, I had never said that you break someone's heart, now it is going overboard. Mahira is biting his hand and whatnot. I don't know what is happening. I can still consider that he is desperate to win the show because he has struggled a lot, did small jobs to be able to come here, so I am waiting to hear from him. I did not speak about it earlier, the channel wanted me to go inside the house as a wildcard along with Hindustani Bhau and others, but I did not go. I did not want to meddle with his game."

Explaining how she has been portrayed as weak by Paras, Akanksha replied, "As a person, I am strong, between the two of us, I am the more dominating one and strong as well. But, he is portraying a damsel in distress sort of an image of mine. He is dependent on me for so many things, zero balance, his two shows went off-air, so I know his struggle. He left on a very different note. I am trying to give him a benefit of doubt but after a point, I just don't know what is happening. If this is real self, then I don't think I can be with a person like that. I am okay being alone. I haven't seen this personality of his in the last few years. I can't stay with such a person as a partner."



About Mahira and Paras' closeness, Puri said, "If tomorrow someone gets flirty with me and bites my hand, he would have got so possessive. He is very dominating that way. How will I be okay with all that is happening inside?"

She also revealed that she sent perfumes and wardrobe for him and he has been giving it away to Mahira which has hurt her the most. "I have sent him perfumes and shoes and packed his wardrobe for him. And he very gladly gave it away to Mahira. I was very upset about it. I don't know what script he is writing inside but it is really not cool. "

But Akanksha says, she will continue to support Paras as a friend and if he has really started to like someone else, she is strong enough to leave.

