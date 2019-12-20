EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13 : Paras' GF Akansha: If he is really falling for someone else, I will LEAVE
Bigg Boss 13 has seen various sides of Paras Chhabra, the most famous being that of a playboy. The actor has been making headlines for many reasons, but mostly for his nasty comments against women and his love triangle with Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. However, his tactics inside have been leaving his girlfriend Akanksha Puri upset and enraged. Accepting that it was she who had, in fact, advised him to play his 'sanskari playboy' image, Akanksha in an exclusive chat revealed that it looks like her advice is biting her back now.
Puri continued, "But, I had never said that you break someone's heart, now it is going overboard. Mahira is biting his hand and whatnot. I don't know what is happening. I can still consider that he is desperate to win the show because he has struggled a lot, did small jobs to be able to come here, so I am waiting to hear from him. I did not speak about it earlier, the channel wanted me to go inside the house as a wildcard along with Hindustani Bhau and others, but I did not go. I did not want to meddle with his game."
About Mahira and Paras' closeness, Puri said, "If tomorrow someone gets flirty with me and bites my hand, he would have got so possessive. He is very dominating that way. How will I be okay with all that is happening inside?"
She also revealed that she sent perfumes and wardrobe for him and he has been giving it away to Mahira which has hurt her the most. "I have sent him perfumes and shoes and packed his wardrobe for him. And he very gladly gave it away to Mahira. I was very upset about it. I don't know what script he is writing inside but it is really not cool. "
But Akanksha says, she will continue to support Paras as a friend and if he has really started to like someone else, she is strong enough to leave.
