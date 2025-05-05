Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan is ready to bring ‘sabka apna apna normal’ in FIRST LOOK poster of upcoming comedy caper

The wait is finally over! The first look poster of Sitaare Zameen Par has finally been unveiled with the official announcement of the release date, i.e., June 20, 2025. It was on Sunday, May 4, that director R.S. Prasanna shared a post infusing excitement amongst fans, asking if they were ready to meet ‘Sitaare.’

Now, in a delight for fans on May 5, Aamir Khan Productions took to their Instagram handle and shared the first look poster of Sitaare Zameen Par. Exuding the promised comic flavor, it features Khan in the upper part of the poster while the lower part introduces the fans to its world filled with fun and frolic.

In the second image, we can see a fed-up Aamir resting his arm on a basketball while sitting on a chair. He is seen surrounded by a bunch of notorious individuals, spreading their fun energy through goofy poses. In addition to this, we can see elements of stars, track, and basketball net also present in the poster. Interestingly, Sitaare Zameen Par’s tagline is ‘Sabka Apna Apna Normal.’

"A film celebrating love, laughter and happiness. #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres," the post was captioned.

Take a look

Soon after the post debuted on social media, it sent a gush of excitement amongst fans, who flooded the comments section expressing their anticipation. A user wrote, "Glad to see that music is still given by Goated trio!" Another excited fan inquired, "When trailer will come?" while a third fan wrote, "So excited, can't wait!"

In addition to this, several fans extended their warm wishes to Aamir with multiple red-heart emojis.

Notably, while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter earlier, Aamir had called it a "beautiful story." He stated that Taare Zameen Par was a very emotional film that made fans cry, but Sitaare Zameen Par is a humorous film that would make people laugh.

Nonetheless, he claimed that the film is thematically the same, which will talk about people with different abilities, different intelligence, or with different challenges.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the production banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

How did you like the first look poster of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par? Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is set to release on June 20, 2025.

