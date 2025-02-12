EXCLUSIVE: Did Ram Gopal Varma find Yash starrer KGF 2 unbearable? Filmmaker says 'You can’t argue..'

Ram Gopal Varma was recently roped in for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the interview, he shared that a renowned director once told him about his struggle to watch Yash starrer KGF 2. While speaking to him over the phone, the filmmaker admitted that he couldn't sit through the film beyond 15 minutes.

To cope, he stepped out onto the balcony for a breathing session and practiced some yoga. After composing himself, he returned to watch another 15 minutes but still found it difficult. In an attempt to push through, he even took a shower. Despite his efforts, he couldn't continue after the interval.

Ram Gopal Varma recalled that he advised the director to leave it for the time being. However, he later expressed his surprise at how the film became such a massive blockbuster.

Ram Gopal Varma said, "A very famous director, he told me, I was chatting with him on the phone, he said, "Ramu, tried to see KGF 2 you know, after 15 minutes I couldn't take it," and then he went to a breathing session in the balcony, and he did some kind of pranayama. He came back and saw another 15 minutes, and then he took a shower, and he said, "I was willing myself." He hated the film, and then he said, "I couldn't take it after the interval," till after I said, "Just leave it for now," and then I don't know why it became such a big blockbuster."

"Then, two days later, he was sitting with his writer, and the writer was telling him something, and he said, "How can that happen? It's so illogical or something." "Yeah, but that's what worked in KGF 2," he said. So he said, "Now this whole old Hollywood line, you can argue about the content, you can't argue with success." So if you, for some reason, didn't like the film but millions loved it, so now the problem for the director is, does he force himself to do something which he doesn’t like?" RGV said.

Ram Gopal Varma further spoke about the dangers of working without conviction. He said it could be worse than discontinuing a project. He admitted that he had experienced this himself.

The filmmaker said, "When you are somewhere pushed to a corner to face things, you can’t have an answer for. So you start losing your own conviction, and sometimes in my work also. It happened to me the most in the Department because the point when I started it, it was a very realistic story and everything. Despite that, I got carried away, and I started catering to what the audience seemed to want."