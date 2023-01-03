EXCLUSIVE: Directors from Tamil, Telugu and Kannada industry keen to work with Aamir Khan

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan announced his plans of taking a year long break from acting following the release of Laal Singh Chaddha . The actor informed that he is willing to spend more time with his family in the break, as he invested over 30 years of his life in the creative process of making a film, leaving little time for his family. Aamir also took a step back from acting in the RS Prassana directed sport drama, an official adaptation of Spanish film, Campeones.

While the production front is sorted for Aamir, he is also flooded with offers from the South. “Madhu Mantena is trying to crack Ghajini 2 with AR Murgadoss. The process is on for the last few years, but there isn’t an outcome on the same as of now. Efforts are being made to bring Ghajini back as it’s a loved film with a character that has potential for a franchise. Madhu is also trying to connect with several other director's from the South for a possible collaboration with Aamir in lead,” informs a source close to the development. Prashanth Neel has already announced a gangster drama with Jr. NTR. The film is expected to go on floors in 2024 and we hear that filmmaker is planning to make it a two-hero film.

Over the last few months, Aamir is spending time with his family and also overseeing the scripts that are coming his way on the production front. “ Campeones remake is on the way under Aamir Khan Production with Sony Pictures India. The script is locked and it soon moves into the pre-production process. Champeones remake will go on floors by March and the script has got Aamir Khan’s stamp of approval,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the script has been adapted as per Indian sensibilities over a period of last 2 years. “It’s a heartfelt tale of how a drunkard reinvents himself by coaching a team of specially abled people in a sport. It has got lots of humour, with drama and slice of life elements,” the source added.

“Prashanth Neel loves to make films whose core conflict revolves around the clash of powerful male ego’s. While just the first draft of the film is locked, Prashanth has been speaking with people around about how his dream cast for the film is a clash between Aamir Khan and Jr. NTR. The timeline of shoot also is in sync with Aamir Khan’s break and it won’t be a surprise if Aamir actually zeroes down on Prashanth’s next as his comeback film in 2025,” the source avers.

That’s not all, there are many others from the South who are speaking about Aamir Khan and trying to crack some scripts for the actor. “A top producer is developing a mature comedy keeping Aamir in mind. Given that Aamir has ample of dates, a lot of directors and writers are coming together to pitch something big and worthy to the Perfectionist.” Talking of Aamir, the actor is clear to make a return to the big screen with a proper commercial entertainer that warrants a theatrical watch. “He is hearing everyone out but won’t sign a film till he is 100 percent confident on the content,” the source shared.

How did Aamir Khan react to Laal Singh Chaddha?

The source further added, “The break isn’t due to what happened to Laal Singh Chaddha. In-fact, Aamir was himself aware about the film and the content. He had hosted multiple focus screenings over the last one year and the feedbacks from there led him to reshoot, delay and rework on the edit. He is one of the most objective people from the industry, and keeps his expectations under check based on how the audience from his focus screenings react. He knew something is off with the film, however, he definitely expected a little better box office outcome from Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Talking of Aamir Khan, he is among the most successful actors of Indian cinema, with memorable films like Dangal, PK, 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, Lagaan, Sarfarosh, Dil Chahta Hai, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander, Andaz Apna Apna and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak among others. His 2016 release, Dangal, holds the record of being the highest grossing Hindi film till date with lifetime collections of approx. Rs 380 crore. The film also opened flood gates of business of Indian films in China, as the market took the worldwide collections of Dangal around the 2000 crore club.

Aamir was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Revathy directed Salaam Venky with Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead. That was among the last big screen appearances of Aamir and his next is now expected to arrive in 2025, subject to the actor finding the right script for his return to the big screen. Apart from the offers from Tamil, Telugu and Kannada industry, Hindi film producers and directors are also developing subjects for Aamir. We shall have an update on what Aamir is doing next only by the end of 2023, once the actor decides what to do and what not to do, but be assured, it's work in progress.