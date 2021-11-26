Antim Box Office: Salman Khan starrer off to a slow start, performs better than Satyameva Jayate 2

Finally, the day is here when Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth has been released in the theatres. Fans had been eagerly waiting for this day. As per reports in Box Office India, the Salman and Aayush starrer has taken a slow start with collections being a little better than yesterday’s release Satyameva Jayate 2. Although the day has started slow but the collection is expected to make some progress through the day.

It is reported that the collection on single screens is also decent. As compared to Satyameva Jayate 2 even the multiplexes have opened a little better and Antim might get a little push from the afternoon. It is expected that if the film gets the push through the day today it will result in a pretty decent collection. But, everyone expected a much higher collection from a Salman Khan film. Reports suggest that Antim would have hardly opened to 1-2 crore net if there was no Salman Khan in the film. Reportedly, Salman Khan has a screen time of 60 minutes in this 142-minute gangster drama, which is good enough to bring in the audience in the long run if the reports are positive.

Talking about Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham’s action entertainer has taken a slow start at the box office as the early estimates suggest opening day biz in the range of Rs 3.00 to 3.75 crore. The opening day biz is below the mark, as even the conservative expectations were in the range of Rs 7 crore.

