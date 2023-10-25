EXCLUSIVE: Is Karan Johar planning his next film with Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what filmmaker has to say

Karan Johar has delivered some of the biggest hits of his career with Shah Rukh Khan. They have done films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others. However, it's been a while since the two have worked together. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker dropped a hint about a possible future collaboration.

Karan Johar on collab with Shah Rukh Khan

In an exclusive chat during the Pinkvilla Masterclass curated by Himesh Mankad, Karan Johar was answering several audience queries. At one point, Karan was asked if Shah Rukh Khan would appear on Koffee with Karan 8. Johar said that the superstar deserves his silence. Then, the audience member said that hopefully both Karan and SRK should make a movie together. In response, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmer said, "Very very soon, hopefully." She further said that this is what the entire Bollywood is waiting for.

Karan Johar on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In the same interview, KJo spoke about his 1998 romantic comedy-drama film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He said that the gender politics of the film that is problematic but he said that he is very proud of the film. The director also recalled how Shabana Azmi asked him about Kajol's character who was suddenly deemed beautiful after growing her hair. "I said main bas maafi maangna chahunga aapse mere pass koi justification nahi hai" (I said I just want to say sorry because I don't have any justification for this), Johar said to her.

Workwise, Karan's recent directorial venture was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It marked his return to the director's chair after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as well as the 25th year anniversary of his debut as a director.

Upon release, the film met with positive critical acclaim and turned out to be a major commercial success. Under his production, films like Jigra, Yodha, and Mr and Mrs. Mahi are in the pipeline.

