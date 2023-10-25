Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh shot ‘day and night’ for Simmba and it has wedding connection with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone will grace the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8. Ranveer spills the beans on how he shot for Simmba non-stop for this reason!

Written by Lubna Khan Updated on Oct 25, 2023
Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Pic Credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Key Highlight

Koffee With Karan Season 8 will feature popular celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together for the first time in the first episode which will premiere on October 26. The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. Being the most awaited season, the first episode couldn’t get any better as star-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh come together for the first time ever on the Koffee couch, spilling the beans on their marriage, proposal, and more.

Ranveer Singh reveals he shot around the clock for Simmba so he could make it to his wedding

While interacting with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan season 8, Ranveer Singh said that Simmba director Rohit Shetty wrapped up the shoot of the film before schedule just so that Ranveer could attend his wedding with Deepika Padukone.

Speaking about the same, he said, “I called Rohit bhai and I said that aisa-aisa hai. He was like, thik hai, day night shoot karke khatam karenge tu jaa jee le apni zindagi. (I called Rohit Shetty and explained to him. He said okay, we’ll wrap up the shoot by working round the clock. You go and live your life). We shot day and night 24 hours round the clock towards the end of Simmba so I could make it for my wedding. I took the flight.”

About Koffee With Karan season 8

Koffee with Karan Season 8 is all set to brew 26th October onwards, exclusively, only on Disney+ Hotstar. To spice up your life and bring you closer to your favorite stars, this time the conversations will be edgier, crazier and candid with no room to escape.

Dropping new episodes every Thursday, viewers will be on a whirlwind journey of getting up close and personal with celebrities. So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan season 8.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
Oct 25, 2023
Deepika and Ranveer have something that makes you exuberant instantly. It is as if it currents you with pleasure and brings you to life. Raw hot couple.
REPLY
Anonymous
Oct 25, 2023
magical wedding
REPLY
Anonymous
Oct 25, 2023
Very nice couple
REPLY
Anonymous
Oct 25, 2023
In this couple, in addition to professional activity, the balance of their powerful magical love is very fascinating, a continuous unbeatable asset of passion and glamour!
REPLY
Anonymous
Oct 25, 2023
They have a high level of special attraction to each other first and then to the general public.
REPLY
Anonymous
Oct 25, 2023
deepika and ranveer they give meaning to perfect love
REPLY
Anonymous
Oct 25, 2023
Hottest couple ever.
REPLY
Anonymous
Oct 25, 2023
GOLDEN COUPLE GOLDEN WEDDING
REPLY
Anonymous
Oct 25, 2023
that is pure love,this is the best couple
REPLY
View more comments