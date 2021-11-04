EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan to kick off their action comedy in March

Pinkvilla recently reported that John Abraham is reuniting with his Housefull 2 director, Sajid Khan on an action comedy, which will take off sometime next year. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the film also features Sajid’s close friend, Riteish Deshmukh in a key role and is all set to go on floors in the month of March.

“The script has been locked and both the actors are excited to do this action comedy together. The yet untitled project will be shot in India and abroad, and the recce is expected to begin in the month of December. The film will go on the floors in the month of March in an overseas country and the same will be followed by a schedule in India,” revealed a source close to the development.

It’s being produced by Amar Butala, and a studio too is expected to come on board soon. According to the source, Sajid has been developing this script for a while now and things have finally fallen in place for the director. One of the tentative locations for the film shoot is London and the formalities are being worked upon. Before moving on to this action comedy, John will complete his part in the Sidharth Anand directed Pathan and then move onto the official remake of Malayalam hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum with Arjun Kapoor as his co-star.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Milap Zaveri directed Satyameva Jayate 2, which is gearing up for a theatrical release on November 25. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, John had opened up about selecting his forthcoming films. “I think the stories as a whole are exciting, the film’s that I am doing. And the characters that I am playing are very interesting, be it negative or positive. So that’s how I look at it, I don’t specifically look at only negative or positive,” John had said.

