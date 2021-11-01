EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham and Sajid Khan team up for an action comedy; Read Deets

John Abraham is one of the busiest actors. While his Milap Zaveri directed Satyameva Jayate 2 will be releasing this month, the actor also has Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the pipeline. Then there is Mohit Suri’s multistarrer Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, and Siddharth Anand’s Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, in his kitty. Pinkvilla has now learnt that John has given a go ahead to another project.

A source close to the development informs that John Abraham had signed a film with director Sajid Khan. “It’s an action-comedy, and John has really liked the script. The makers will lock the shooting schedule soon,” informs a source close to the development. John and Sajid have earlier worked together in the 2012 comedy film, Housefull 2, which had also featured Akshay Kumar, Asin Thottumkal, Jacqueline Fernandez and Riteish Deshmukh, among many others. Reportedly, the duo were scheduled to reunite earlier as well for a film, but the project didn’t materialise then.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, John had opened up about selecting his forthcoming films. “I think the stories as a whole are exciting, the film’s that I am doing. And the characters that I am playing are very interesting, be it negative or positive. So that’s how I look at it, I don’t specifically look at only negative or positive,” John had said.

Pinkvilla reached out to both John and Sajid, however, we haven’t heard from them as yet.

