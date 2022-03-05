EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma approached for OMG 2 producer Vipul D Shah’s next; Read Deets

Kapil Sharma is on a roll. Pinkvilla was the first to report that he has been roped in by filmmaker Nandita Das for her next directorial, which she is co-producing with Sameer Nair. They officially announced the film last month, and began shooting for it soon after in Bhubaneswar. We have now learnt that Kapil is in talks for another exciting project, which will be backed by Vipul D Shah. The producer and Sharma had earlier collaborated on Comedy Circus.

“Kapil Sharma and Vipul D Shah have known each other for many years. Vipul has offered Kapil a comedy film, and discussions around it are in advanced stage. It will be an entertaining film, but the schedule and other logistics will be finalised once they formalise the project,” informs a source close to the development. Shah is also co-producing Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 with Ashwin Varde. The actor-comedian is in talks for a couple of more projects.

Meanwhile, Shahana Goswami plays the female lead in the Kapil Sharma starrer movie, which is helmed by Nandita. Announcing the film on his social media handle, Kapil had written, “Your Order is Placed. Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings.”

Last year, Kapil had even met ace Hollywood filmmaker Dennis Dugan in Los Angeles, where the duo discussed a possible collaboration.

We reached out to Shah, however, we are yet to hear back from him.

