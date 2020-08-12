Kareena Kapoor Khan expecting a second child after Taimur Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan?

As per certain reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome baby number 2 as the gorgeous star is apparently pregnant with a second child. Recently, Kareena was spotted with son Taimur Ali Khan while heading out and was clad in loose-fitted outfit.

If there is one Bollywood family that always leaves fans in awe when they step out together, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their son Taimur Ali Khan. Ever since the cutie boy was born, he has been receiving a lot of love from Kareena and Saif’s fans and has become paparazzi’s favourite child. However, now, reportedly, news of Kareena and Saif expecting a second child is doing rounds.

On Wednesday, a report on Peeping Moon claimed that Kareena is pregnant with her second child after Taimur and that Saif and her are all set to welcome their baby number 2. As per the report, only the immediate family of Kareena and Saif were aware of the good news and some close B-town friends of the two. Further, the report also stated that Kareena is gearing up to shoot for the remaining portion of Laal Singh Chaddha before her baby bump shows. When Pinkvilla got in touch with an industry source, they confirmed the news regarding Kareena and Saif.

Last year in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena had said that she and Saif are extremely busy with work and that they are happy with Taimur. However, with this news of the couple gearing up for a second child, fans of Kareena and Saif surely would be elated.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, when Kareena was spotted heading out in the city, she was seen with Taimur. The gorgeous star flaunted her casual style in a loose white shirt and comfy black pants with sneakers. Amid the lockdown, Kareena has been spending time at home with Saif and Taimur and has only headed out on Raksha Bandhan to meet her close family members to celebrate the festival. Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016. They had got married in October 2012.

Take a look at photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur from their recent outing:

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan as a father, husband & more: We’re a decade apart, yet he thinks ahead of me

Credits :Peeping Moon

Share your comment ×