EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will soon head to Ahmedabad for Satya Prem Ki Katha; Deets Inside

Last year, Kartik Aaryan’s Sameer Vidwans directed Satya Prem Ki Katha was officially announced, which is backed by producers Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora. Later Kiara Advani joined the cast as the leading lady, and the film’s release date was announced as June 29, 2023. Soon after, the leading pair shared their first look from the film in September this year, and wrapped up the first schedule in the beginning of October.

Pinkvilla now has an update on the second schedule of this upcoming musical romantic drama. We have heard that Kartik and Kiara will resume shooting for Satya Prem Ki Katha from November. “The next schedule of this film will be shot in Ahmedabad, as the city plays an important role in the narrative of the movie. The recee is going on in Gujarat. The director wants to portray the spirit of the city, and will be shooting for it at many real locations. It will be a 15-20 days schedule,” informs a source close to the development.