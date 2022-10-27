EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the release date of Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy; Read Deets

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for Kartik Aaryan’s next release. While it was earlier speculated that his Shashanka Ghosh directed Freddy will release on an OTT platform, earlier today Disney+ Hotstar made it official on their social media accounts with an interesting post. They captioned a picture of the actor as, “Hottest Star on Hotstar @TheAaryanKartik Disney+ Hotstar. Coming soon. #ReadyForFreddy.” Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited movie. We have heard that the makers have also zeroed in on a release date.

“Freddy will be released on December 2, 2022. After much discussion, the team feels that this will be an apt date to introduce the film to the world. An official release date announcement will be made soon,” informs a source close to the development. Besides the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor, Freddy also features Alaya F in the lead. Apart from Freddy, Kartik Aaryan also has Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, Sameer Vidwans’ next, and director Kabir Khan’s next in his kitty.