EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the release date of Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy; Read Deets
Actor Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.
After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for Kartik Aaryan’s next release. While it was earlier speculated that his Shashanka Ghosh directed Freddy will release on an OTT platform, earlier today Disney+ Hotstar made it official on their social media accounts with an interesting post. They captioned a picture of the actor as, “Hottest Star on Hotstar @TheAaryanKartik Disney+ Hotstar. Coming soon. #ReadyForFreddy.” Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited movie. We have heard that the makers have also zeroed in on a release date.
“Freddy will be released on December 2, 2022. After much discussion, the team feels that this will be an apt date to introduce the film to the world. An official release date announcement will be made soon,” informs a source close to the development. Besides the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor, Freddy also features Alaya F in the lead. Apart from Freddy, Kartik Aaryan also has Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, Sameer Vidwans’ next, and director Kabir Khan’s next in his kitty.
Kartik Aaryan’s dedication for Freddy
In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, celebrity trainer Samir Jaura had opened up on working with Kartik Aaryan, when the actor was required to gain 12 to 14 kilos for producer Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy. “Transformations aren’t just limited to shredding or getting ripped, sometimes it also involves putting on kilos and fat but doing it in a very supervised and safe manner. Kartik was able to gain 14 kilos to achieve this look with disciplined, tailor-made workouts and the right diet. His dedication is incredible because he is genetically lean so to gain the weight in that particular time frame for his role is truly commendable. In fact, he has already started losing weight from his Freddy look to get ready for his next film,” Jaura had said.
