EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif REVEALS one misconception people have about her that she finds hilarious

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in town. She has been in the industry for quite some time now and has managed to prove her mettle as an actress. Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time. Recently, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive interaction with Katrina ahead of the release and it was all things fun. During the rapid-fire segment, she revealed a lot of interesting things about her husband Vicky Kaushal, and her co-stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Katrina was also asked about one misconception people have about her that she finds funny. She shared, "I don't know. I think that everyone changes from day to day. You have your good days, bad days and you have days when you are stressed out and days when you are calm and zen, life is flowing. So, I also think that it can depend on who you be on which day."

During the rapid-fire segment, Katrina also revealed Vicky's endearing habit. She also said that he sings her to sleep. She stated, "Endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song?’"

