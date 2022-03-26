EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu reveals if Golmaal 5 and Go Goa Gone 2 are happening anytime soon

Kunal Kemmu is creating a lot of buzz in the town these days courtesy of his upcoming series Abhay 3. The actor has won hearts with his stint in the crime thriller franchise. While the actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his web series, Kunal has also been questioned about his upcoming projects, especially Golmaal 5 and Go Goa Gone 2. During his recent interaction with Pinkvilla, the Malang actor has finally spilled the beans about the two much-awaited projects.

For the uninitiated, Golmaal 5 happens to be the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty’s popular comedy franchise starring Ajay Devgn and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead. Kunal is seen playing the role of Laxman in the franchise. When quizzed if anything is happening on Golmaal 5, Kunal stated, “Not that I am officially aware of”. Furthermore, the Kalank actor was also asked about the much-awaited sequel of his 2013 release Go Goa Gone. It’s been a while since there has been a buzz about Go Goa Gone 2. However, Kunal stated that he isn’t aware of it either. “I have been hearing that for a long time. Every year I hear a next year. So, I think unless the sequel is on next year, I don’t know when it’s happening,” Kunal added.

However, Kunal did emphasise that he has some exciting projects in the kitty. The actor stated that he had recently wrapped the shooting of Kanjoos Makkhichoos and he is quite excited about it. Kunal also mentioned that he will begin shooting for an untitled project next month.

