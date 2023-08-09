EXCLUSIVE: Made In Heaven 2 director Neeraj Ghaywan helming a film for Karan Johar? Filmmaker reacts

Made In Heaven Season 2 is one of the most anticipated series in 2023. The trailer was released on August 1 and has been receiving lots of love since then from fans on social media. Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala make a comeback with their team of wedding planners. The second season of the International Emmy-nominated show shows the story of how the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations, and societal belief systems go against the setting of Indian weddings. Now, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, director of Made In Heaven Season 2, Neeraj Ghaywan opened up about whether he is helming a film for Karan Johar.

Is Made In Heaven 2 director Neeraj Ghaywan helming a film for Karan Johar?

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Made In Heaven 2 director Neeraj Ghaywan was asked if he felt pressure to work on this project as it is kind of different from what he makes.

Reacting to it, Neeraj said, "Aesthetically yes of course. You have to maintain as there are season 1 and season 2, the tone and everything has to match. I worked hard on it. I discussed the length with DP, Zoya, and Reema. Emotionally most of the stories are the same. I would always try to find a moment in the scene where I can make it my own and it becomes easier to direct. In terms of technicality, there are lots of layers from looking at locations in the ghats of Banaras and to Charles of Bombay and then suddenly into mansions and looking at Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra so that has been the shift. But it was lovely. I also wanted to change myself because I'm constantly looked at as this one person who does emotional stories, and intellectual stories so I liked this shift. I felt like I can do this.

Speaking about working for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Neeraj kept the anticipation going. He was asked whether the changing of shift will be shown in his upcoming film with Karan Johar. Sharing a light smile and without disclosing much the director said, "Let's see."

Watch the full interview:

On the other hand, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Karan Johar has signed two of the most critically acclaimed directors of the last two years – Vasan Bala and Neeraj Ghaywan – for his upcoming production.

The Vasan Bala directorial aside, Dharma is ready to start a new film with Neeraj Ghaywan too. “After directing Masaan, Sacred Games and Ajeeb Daastaans, Neeraj is all ready to start work on his next film. It’s an emotional human drama and the casting is underway at the moment. This film too will kick off in the next 3 to 4 months, and will be a part of Dharma’s slate for 2024 release,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Made in Heaven Season 2 having seven episodes in total will release on Prime Video on August 10. It is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby.

