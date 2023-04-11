EXCLUSIVE: NTR Jr. was Aditya Chopra’s first and only choice for War 2, no other actor was considered

India’s leading production house, Yash Raj Films, is making the noise across the industry as their ambitious Spy Universe is growing by the day. Last week, Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively report that NTR Jr. will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The news spread like wildfire across the globe and made War 2 among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema. However, every positive development within industries attracts naysayers. Over the last few days, there are talks of Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda being the first choice for NTR Jr’s role in War 2. Pinkvilla can confirm that the reports are false and void.

NTR Jr. has been in talks for War 2 for a while now

“NTR Jr. was Aditya Chopra’s first and only choice for War 2. In-fact, the character has been written keeping the traits of NTR Jr. in mind. War 2 is designed as a fight between two superstars – Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. – and the idea is to celebrate the persona of both of them. The talks with NTR Jr. are in progress for the last 5 months, and the things finally materialized on paper in March end,” revealed a trade source. Both HR and NTR were YRF's only choices for War 2 and the magical cast fell in place for the banner due to the strong conflict in the script.H

In-fact, the author had heard about the development of NTR Jr. being a part of War 2 way back in January 2023, which is a statement of NTR Jr. being in talks for this epic mega budget espionage action for a while now. “Had NTR Jr. refused to be a part of War 2, the team would have reworked on the character and got someone from the Hindi Film Industry on board. But the character and plot is written in a way that it acts as a perfect vehicle for both Hrithik and NTR Jr. The two giants are also excited to team up for this epic larger than life face off,” the source added.

War 2 expected to go on floors by November 2023

War 2 is expected to go on floors by November this year with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. The film is a sequel to 2019 blockbuster, War, led by Hrithik with Tiger Shroff. It’s expected to be the sixth film of the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (Diwali 2023). Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

