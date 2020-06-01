EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy on dating & marriage: When I was young, I was over loving; I realised I shouldn't be that

Mouni Roy finally reveals if she's dating someone and how she will announce it to the world, when she plans to get married. Watch the video

When we decided to get to answer a few of her fan questions, we got a barrage of them - asking both about her professional as well as personal life. The gorgeous diva didn't doge any and answered all the questions with ease and comfort. From being complimented for her hot physique to being quizzed about her relationship status and marriage, Mouni Roy had a response ready for everything. She also revealed if she's doing the Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul opposite and sent out love to , , and .

When someone asked her if she's dating someone, she reveals, "I'm not dating anybody actually. I'm a private person so I like to keep my personal life to myself. " But she does reveal that although she's still herself with everyone, there's been an evolution when it comes to how she is, when in love. "I'm this way with everyone. What you see is what you get. I guess when I was younger, I was more over loving, wanting to over compensate in my . You shouldn't be like that. You should just be the person with your partner the way you are with yourself. To do anything without balance, too much of anything is not good."

We ask her if she regrets over loving someone and pat comes the response, "I don't regret anything. Because that eventually makes you the person you are. But could I have been better? Yes! Did I know any better at that point of time? No! I was just being the best I could be at that age or time." Another fan wanted to know if she plans to tie the knot anytime soon and Mouni shares, "I absolutely don't have any plans of getting married right now. That would be one of the happiest days of my life. Once that is about to happen, everyone will know because I'm shouting from the rooftops."

Watch Mouni's honest and candid interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×