Who is Satish Shah’s wife Madhu Shah? All about the designer wife and widow of Main Hoon Na actor

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual’s death.

Veteran Bollywood and Indian sitcom star Satish Shah passed away on October 25, 2025. The actor's death was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who stated that Shah succumbed to kidney failure at the age of 74.

As the entire Bollywood and television industry mourns the loss, many are curious to know more about his wife, Madhu Shah. Let's know more about her.

Who is Madhu Shah, Satish Shah’s wife?

According to reports, Madhu Shah is a designer who has largely stayed away from the limelight and leads a private life. Satish and Madhu first met at the Sipta Film Festival, where it was love at first sight for him.

Pursuing the romance, he proposed to her, but she rejected him. However, this did not deter him from continuing to pursue her or believing in the love he felt, possibly for the first time in his life.

As their relationship evolved into an enduring journey of love, Satish proposed to Madhu once again on the sets of Saath Saath (1982), the film starring Farooque Shaikh and Deepti Naval in the lead roles. Yet again, Madhu turned down his proposal, marking the second rejection.

Finally, Satish asked Madhu to marry him a third time. This time, she asked him to speak with her parents. After convincing them of his genuine feelings and intentions, the couple became engaged, and 8 months later, in 1972, they tied the knot.

Despite being married for over five decades, Satish and Madhu never had children, cherishing a life filled with love and companionship with just each other.

Who is Satish Shah?

For those unaware, Satish Shah was a veteran actor celebrated for his illustrious career in Indian cinema and television. Beginning his journey in Bollywood, he rose to fame with his appearance in the DD National sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984).

Directed by the late Kundan Shah and Manjul Sinha, the actor portrayed 55 different characters across 55 episodes of the show.

Over the years, he became a household name for his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Many of his unforgettable performances also came from films such as Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and several others.

