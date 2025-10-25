‘Your laughter will echo forever’: Kajol, Ameesha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and more mourn Satish Shah’s passing

Bollywood is offering condolences and prayers for the untimely passing of actor Satish Shah after experiencing kidney failure. The actor breathed his last on October 25 in Hinduja Hospital, after being admitted the same morning. The news of his passing was shared online and confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who shared a video on his social media account, adding that the actor’s last rites would be held at his residence in Bandra. Soon, messages began pouring in from the Indian film fraternity, which was not ready for another loss following the sudden passing of actor Asrani earlier in the week and the demise of ad legend Piyush Pandey a couple of days ago.

Johnny Lever was one of the first few people to take to his X (formerly Twitter) account to speak about the loss. Both comedians, they shared a bond unlike any other and maintained their friendship after decades in the industry, “Feeling extremely sad to share that we’ve lost a great artist & my dearest friend of over 40 years. It’s hard to believe—I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten,” he wrote.

Ameesha Patel recalled their time together on her film debut: “Really saddened to hear this heartbreaking news. Had the privilege to work with him in my debut film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain. Fine actor but finer human being. Om Shanti.”

Kajol, who was his co-star in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, wrote, “Gone to[o] soon, but your laughter will echo forever, rest in peace Satish Ji.”

Karan Johar shared a picture of Satish Shah on his Instagram story and wrote, "Om Shanti,"

Rajpal Yadav mourned his dear friend’s passing with a broken heart emoji, “Satish bhai, you'll be missed Om Shanti.” Cricketer Yuvraj Singh penned a heartfelt note about his contribution to the acting world, “Some actors don’t just entertain us, they become part of our homes, our jokes and our daily routines. #SatishShah ji was one of them. His comic timing made ordinary moments unforgettable. Offering my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers.”

R Madhavan shared a laughter-filled photo of himself with Satish Shah and Mandira Bedi, writing, “The heavens will be a merrier and a happier place now. Satish Ji, we make the Gods laugh out loud as they admire their own creation. Thank you for being such a solid wind beneath my wings early on in my career… for constantly believing in me and egging me on. You will be missed so very much, Satish Ji.. A void that can never be filled… Rest in Eternal Peace sir, as we grapple on how to carry on without you. OM Shanthi”

Farah Khan said, "Rest in peace. Dearest Satish, you were a joy to know and work with. Will miss u sending me memes and jokes every day."

Meanwhile, Madhur Bhandarkar said, "I'm deeply shocked to hear about the demise of the talented actor Satish Shah sir. On the big screen & television, he entertained us with his diverse roles and outstanding performances. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers."

Khichdi actor and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia shared, "My heart breaks to say this (broken heart emoji). Satish Shah is no more. Family will reveal details of the cremation by night.”

