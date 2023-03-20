Alia Bhatt Filmography Analysis - 3 Superhits and 5 Hits make her a dependable box office force

Alia Bhatt is among the top Indian actresses in India currently. In her over-a-decade long journey as a lead actress in the Indian Film Industry, the actress has been associated to some of the most loved films produced in the country. She didn't have it easy at the beginning of her career and had to face a lot of unwarranted hate, along with nasty personal remarks. The actress didn't let the negative chatter get to her head and now, she is in the top crop of standing commercial actors left in this country.

Alia Bhatt Made An Impactful Debut With Student Of The Year

Alia Bhatt is from a star family and had an exposure to all the necessary resources required to be a top billing star in the country. However, she didn't land her first film, Student Of The Year, based on the status she and her family enjoyed in the industry. The actress had to go through the entire audition and selection process to be chosen as the leading lady for the film which eventually made her a household name. SOTY recorded the biggest opening and became the highest grossing Hindi film led by newcomers, at the time of its release.

Alia Bhatt Won Critical Acclaim With Highway

After a successful launch in the movie industry with Student Of The Year, Alia followed it up with a critically acclaimed film, Highway. Although the theatrical performance of the film left more to be desired, it was very well received critically and really helped show the phenomenal acting range that the actress possesses.



Two States Was Alia Bhatt's Entry To The Rs 100 Crore Nett India Club

Two States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania followed suit. While Two States went on to emerge a super-hit at the box office and became the actress' first film to nett over Rs 100 crores, Humty Sharma Ki Dulhania added onto her hit movie streak and made her an even more dependable force in terms of movie financials.

Shaandaar Was Alia Bhatt's Only Outright Flop In The First 7 Years Of Her Career

Just when it looked all rosy for Alia and when it felt like she could do no wrong, Shaandaar happened. The film fizzled at the box office after a pretty good opening day. The setback due to Shaandaar's poor show was followed up by a set of films which did well critically as well as commercially. It included films like Kapoor And Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi. Though the films mentioned above didn't do very big numbers, they did reasonably good business to ensure that no one loses a dime on them.



Alia Bhatt Had 3 Of Her Films Gross Over Rs 100 Crore Nett, One After The Other

Right after Dear Zindagi, Alia was part of three solid hits, each of which was part of the coveted Rs 100 crore nett India club. Badrinath Ki Dulhania became Alia's highest grosser then, comfortably crossing 2 States. Raazi topped Badrinath Ki Dulhania which was then topped by Gully Boy. Raazi was probably the sweetest success for Alia of the three because she was the only protagonist in the film and it lacked the commercial elements that her other big and successful films had, in plenty.



The Phase Following Gully Boy Wasn't Too Rewarding For Alia Bhatt

Alia couldn't enjoy the success of Gully Boy much longer. Kalank, which released just a couple of months after Gully Boy, crashed after a good opening day, her personal best till Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. Then came the Covid-19 pandemic, which spoiled more than it bettered. Her film Sadak 2, which was meant to release in theatres, had to eventually release digitally. Personal vendetta clubbed with unanimously negative reviews, made Sadak 2 the actress' most forgettable movie venture. It still holds the record for the most disliked trailer in movie history.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Was An Important Film For The Hindi Film Industry

The much needed redemption came with a solid performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Gangubai Kathiawadi was a rare hit for a Hindi film post pandemic. It also is one of the biggest hits digitally. She had a small but impactful cameo in the year's biggest hit, RRR. To follow it up was a well received digital outing with a gritty film like Darlings. Darlings was also Alia's first film as a producer and it is to be seen how she takes her production house forward. Just a few weeks after Darlings came a box office giant, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. The film netted over Rs 250 crores in India and grossed over Rs 400 crores worldwide, thus becoming Alia's highest grossing film in a lead role.

Alia Bhatt Has A Couple Of Exciting Offerings

Since Brahmastra, Alia has taken a short hiatus from movies. She will be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial, co-featuring Ranveer Singh, titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is in the post production stage as of now. She is also a part of Gal Gaddot's next actioner titled Heart Of Stone. With this, we can confirm that 2023 will be just as exciting for Alia, as her other years.

Here Is The Classification Of Alia Bhatt's Films Based On Verdicts, Domestically:

Super Hits:

2 States

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Raazi

Hits:

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Kapoor & Sons

Gully Boy

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Brahmastra

Semi Hits and Averages

Student Of The Year

Dear Zindagi

Udta Punjab

Total Success Count In Lead Roles: 11

