EXCLUSIVE: Ayan Mukerji and Jio Studios in talks to ink a multi film deal for Brahmastra with Astra Verse spin offs

In September 2022, Ayan Mukerji’s labour of love, Brahmastra, hit the big screen and ended up collecting over Rs 240 crore at the box office in India. The film ended on a cliff hanger, leading to several speculations around which actor would play the character of Dev in the film alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva and Alia Bhatt’s Isha. Recently, Ayan Mukerji announced that Brahmastra 2 and 3 will hit the big screen in December 2026 and December 2027 as he is taking his own time to develop the Astra-Verse to perfection.

Disney is in the mode of restructuring their content strategy in India

And now Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that there will be a change of producers for Brahmastra with the original team of Dharma Productions and Disney taking a backseat. “Disney is in the mode of restructuring their content strategy in India. They have slowed down on acquisition for Disney+Hotstar too and are also taking it easy on film production. After several meetings over the last few months, Disney has decided to take a back seat from Brahmastra franchise,” revealed a source close to the development.

The studio was however ready to sell the complete IP of Brahmastra franchise to Ayan, who is already a part owner. “That’s when Ayan decided to take charge. Brahmastra is a franchise dear to him and he didn’t want to let it go off his hands. He has a brought outline ready for the future of his Astra-Verse and him along with his hero, Ranbir Kapoor, are on the verge of clocking a mega multi-crore deal with Jio Studios for the Astra-Verse,” the source added.

Ayan Mukerji plans a massive Astra-Verse with Jio

While the deal with Jio Studios is yet to be closed, the plans are ambitious. “Ayan has plans to make Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Brahmastra Part 3: Shiva v/s Dev for Jio Studios, which are the tentpole attraction of the deal. Apart from the two pioneers, he will be making spin offs on other characters of the Brahmastra in the format of web-series, and independent feature films,” the source informed, quick to add that an animated cartoon for the kids is also in his 10-year plan for the franchise. “If the deal falls in place, the value of this deal will be among the highest ever between a studio and a director. Ayan will be the show runner of the franchise, but the spin offs will be commissioned to other filmmakers.” The spin offs for characters include Nandi Astra, Pawan Astra, and Gaj Astra for digital, whereas Jal Astra is expected to be made for the big screen.

If the deal falls in place, the Brahmastra franchise going forward will be produced by Jio Studios with Starlight Pictures and Astra Verse. “The deal will require Jio to buy off the IP of Brahmastra for a requisite sum of money from Disney. All the modalities are being ironed out at the moment to figure out the feasibility of the deal,” the source concluded.

Advertisement

Before Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji will direct Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. in War 2. The film is slated to go on floors this November and will target a late 2024 / early 2025 release in cinema halls across the globe. He will move onto Brahmastra 2 by Mid-2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Mirroring The Industry: How to get back audiences for midsized films? Theatre exclusivity & lot more