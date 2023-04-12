EXCLUSIVE: Nora Fatehi to play leading lady in Remo D'Souza’s next co-starring Abhishek Bachchan

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Abhishek Bachchan and Remo D'Souza have collaborated for an emotional dance based film, which is reportedly about a non-dancer, who learns the craft to fulfill his daughter’s dream. While the duo have already started filming for this direct to digital release, we have now learnt that the makers have also roped in their leading lady for this upcoming movie. Remo D'Souza is reuniting with Nora Fatehi for his tentatively titled, Dancing Dad.

“Nora plays a very important role in the film, and both Remo and Nora are excited to collaborate with each other once again. She will feature in a never seen before avatar, and is giving her all to the part. They are presently shooting in Ooty. A large OTT platform is backing the project,” informs a source close to the development. Remo D'Souza and Nora Fatehi have earlier worked together in Street Dancer 3D, which had also featured Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Earlier this month, Nora had put up a post on Instagram, dropping hints about kickstarting a new project. However, she didn't reveal any further details. “New beginnings. It’s a vibe out here in Ooty! First day of shoot was (used a smiling face emoji with heart-shaped eyes)”.

She was last seen in An Action Hero’s ‘Jehda Nasha’ with Ayushmann Khurrana, and in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra.

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi was recently spotted at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2, where she bagged the Fashion Trailblazer award.

