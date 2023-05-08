EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde joins Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews’ next thriller titled Koi Shaq

Shahid Kapoor is on a roll, keeping himself busy with back-to-back work commitments in the post pandemic world. Post Jersey, the actor complete two projects for the digital world – the Raj and DK directed Farzi and the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Bloody Daddy. He then dived into the yet untitled romantic comedy for Dinesh Vijan with Kriti Sanon. Pinkvilla had previously reported that Shahid Kapoor is in talks with Rosshan Andrrews for a thriller. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Rosshan Andrrews and Siddharth Roy Kapur have locked Pooja Hegde to play the female lead in this film.

Pooja Hegde joins Shahid Kapoor for on Koi Shaq

“Rosshan and Siddharth wanted to go ahead with a fresh casting and they have zeroed in on Pooja Hegde to play the female lead alongside Shahid Kapoor. It’s an action thriller and the team is excited to take it on floors,” revealed a source close to the development. The Rosshan Andrrew film is titled Koi Shaq, blending well with the theme of the film, which is a who has done it zone of a action thriller. The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur with Zee Studios.

“It was not titled for the longest time but the team has finally got a very relevant title. Koi Shaq gives the vibe of an engaging murder mystery with action. The film was going to go on floors on May 8, but the shoot schedule is yet to be chalked out, as there seems to be a delay at this point of time,” the source added.

Dil Raju and Anees Bazmee comedy on cards on Shahid Kapoor

Shahid is also doing a comedy with Anees Bazmee for Dil Raju. “He is yet to decide on the dates but there is also high possibility for Shahid to start the Anees Bazmee film before the thriller. We would have a clearer picture on his shoot diary in the next 15 days,” the source signed out.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas and Siddharth Anand film put on hold; Reason REVEALED