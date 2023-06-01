EXCLUSIVE: Producer Boney Kapoor is confident that A R Rahman will win all awards for his music in Maidaan

Ajay Devgn led Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and presented by Boney Kapoor is among the most anticipated and keenly awaited Indian films of the year. Post production of Maidaan is going on in full swing and the film will be releasing very soon this year. Music maestro A R Rahman has composed the jukebox of the sports-drama and he completed the music delivery of the film early on today.

A R Rahman Delivers The Music Of Maidaan To Producer Boney Kapoor

A R Rahman tweeted saying that he has delivered five song masters of Maidaan and he can't wait for the listeners to listen to the soundtrack of this ambitious film.

Have a look at A R Rahman's tweet:

Producer Boney Kapoor Believes That A R Rahman Will Win All Awards For His Music In Maidaan

When producer and presenter Boney Kapoor was reached out to give a word on the music of Maidaan composed by A R Rahman, he said, "We had a great experience working with Rahman. I believe, Maidaan is one of the best work of Rahman till date - both in terms of songs and background score. I am confident, he will win all awards for the work in Maidaan".

The Teaser Of Maidaan Was Received Well By Audiences. The Film Will Release Some Time In 2023

The makers of Maidaan released a short teaser of the film late in March this year and it was received extremely well by the audiences and trade alike. The release date of the film was pitched as 23rd of June, 2023 in the teaser but it is likely that the film will be pushed to another release date due to delays in the post-production of the film. Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bholaa earlier this year and the film did below par business theatrically. His upcoming films apart from Maidaan include Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, Singham Again and a mythological drama co-starring R Madhavan.

You can stay tuned to producer Boney Kapoor and actor Ajay Devgn's social media handles for more updates on their film Maidaan.

