EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan shoot wrapped; Movie goes into post-production

It has been a long time since Ajay Devgn has been making the headlines for his sports biopic Maidaan. The movie is based on the golden era of Indian football and Ajay will be seen playing the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. While fans have been eagerly waiting for Maidaan to hit the screens, Pinkvilla has learnt that the sports biographical drama has finally been wrapped now. It is reported that Maidaan has now in the post-production stage.

For the uninitiated, Maidaan is reportedly set in 1950-1960 and the team was said to be working on the patchwork of the football scenes in the movie. And now that the shoot has wrapped and the movie is in post-production, the makers are likely to announce the new release date soon. Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in key roles. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor who is in awe of Ajay’s performance in Maidaan. “I feel, it’s going to be a landmark film in Ajay Devgn’s career. According to me, it’s his best performance to date,” Boney had told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Ajay has some interesting movies in the pipeline. After winning praises for his performance in Runway 34, Ajay is working on the much-awaited Drishyam 2 with Tabu. The movie is the sequel to his 2015 release thriller film Drishyam. Besides, he will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of the Tamil action thriller Kaithi which will also feature Tabu in a key role.

