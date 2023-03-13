Ajay Devgn Filmography Analysis - 4 Blockbusters and 7 Superhits make him the box office MAHARAJA

Ajay Devgn is one of the most appreciated actors in the Indian film industry. With a glorious career spanning over 30 years and across four decades, the 'Mass Maharaja' has given the Indian Film Industry some of its most cherished films. Ajay, through the course of his movie career, has had many highs and lows, but he has seldom failed to impress as a performer. He is at a stage in his career where he is not just secure but is also at a commanding position to bring disruptive new changes that can take the Indian Film Industry notches higher. The last few years have been exceptional for the actor where he has not just seen big commercial successes but has also evolved as a film director and producer. His professionalism and passion for work has made him one of the very few lead actors to have had over a 100 film releases.

Ajay Devgn Became A Huge Movie Sensation, Right From His First Film

Ajay Devgn was always passionate about films. He assisted his 'action-director' father Veeru Devgn on numerous films before landing his first major release, Phool Aur Kaante. His debut film became the year's biggest hit in terms of recoveries and it made him an instant movie sensation. He worked in a host of commercial films post that, some that worked and some that didn't. His hit films in the 90s era, apart from Phool Aur Kaante include Jigar, Dilwale, Vijaypath, Suhaag, Jaan, Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kachche Dhaage and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Apart from these films, there were many more successful films having Ajay in a titular role, enough to make him one of the most consistent and bankable actors of the generation.

Despite A Poor Run Theatrically, 2000s Won Ajay Devgn Numerous Accolades For Riveting Performances

The 2000s decade as a whole was not too lucrative for the actor. He gave more commercial failures than successes in this phase of his career. It was totally unlike his 90s streak where even his run-of-the-mill films did atleast average business. Despite the dearth of big box office successes, he won numerous accolades for his performance in acclaimed films like The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Company, Gangaajal, Zameen, Khakee, Raincoat, Omkara among others. His films and acting won him national recognition from credible sources. The actor just had four hits out of the 40 odd films that he was a part of. Interestingly, three of the hits came in the comic space - Masti, Golmaal Fun Unlimited and Golmaal Returns. It now happens to be that Golmaal is one of the biggest and most bankable franchises of India with an ever increasing audience-base.

Ajay Devgn Understood The Importance Of Strong Intellectual Properties For Long Term Commercial Gains

The 2010s decade was quite on par with the 90s decade for Ajay. He impressed in a variety of roles, proving his great versatality. The frequency of commercial successes was a lot better too. Raajneeti, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Golmaal Again, Raid and Total Dhamaal, all secured hit or better verdicts. The actor established a strong IP in the form of Singham and Drishyam, apart from strengthening the Golmaal franchise further with two absolute bangers. He is one of the few actors who understands the importance of universal content and tries to make films that can engage children as well as the elders.

Advertisement

Tanhaji Emerged As Ajay Devgn's First Highest Grosser Of The Year

The new decade brought with itself, new challenges. But Ajay Devgn strengthened his hold on the Indian market even further. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior emerged as 2020's highest national grosser, a first for Ajay. He gave memorable performances in iconic Indian films like Sooryavanshi, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Runway 34 didn't find love theatrically but found the love that it deserved digitally. After a misfire in the form of Thank God, Ajay sprung back into action with the blockbuster performance of Drishyam 2. He has a host of exciting films to look forward to, starting from Bholaa and Maidaan to Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Singham Again. That's not all as he will return in Golmaal 5 and Drishyam 3 as well, whenever they are made. This ensures that we will be blessed with a lot of Ajay Devgn content in the times to come.

Ajay Devgn Is One Of The Most Watched Actors On YouTube And Television

Ajay Devgn's biggest USP is his solid mass support. His films, even the not-so-successful ones, have worked big time on YouTube and on television. He gets the best satellite deals since his films command a solid repeat value, especially the ones in the comic space. Golmaal Again and Total Dhamaal are infact one of the country's most watched movies on TV. All of this makes Ajay a reckoning movie force.

Here Is The Classification Of Ajay Devgn's Films Based On Verdicts, Domestically:

Blockbusters:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Drishyam 2

Golmaal 3

Golmaal Again

Superhits:

Phool Aur Kaante

Dilwale

Ishq

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Raajneeti

Singham

Singham Returns

Advertisement

Hits

Jigar

Vijaypath

Suhaag

Jaan

Kachche Dhaage

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Bhoot

Masti

Golmaal Fun Unlimited

Golmaal Returns

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

Bol Bachchan

Son Of Sardaar

Raid

Total Dhamaal

De De Pyaar De

Total Hit Plus Count In Lead Roles - 27

ALSO READ: Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn seems to be unstoppable as he packs a punch with the trishul