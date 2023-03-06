EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor on being labelled as the next-superstar, 'You are either a superstar or you are not'

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led romantic comedy, directed by Luv Ranjan, is up for release. The film has got the right amount of buzz and excitement going for it. The actors are on a promotion spree and it will all culminate to a grand release in a couple of days, that is on the 8th of March, 2023. Actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Luv Ranjan graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs where they shared some unheard details about their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Ranbir Kapoor Shares His Thoughts On Striking A Balance Between The Actor And The Star

In today's time and age, it is said that balance between actor and star is extremely critical for a moviestar to sustain in the movie industry. Ranbir Kapoor is one of the few stars who has been able to grow as a star and also work on his craft. It is extremely difficult to balance both. When Ranbir Kapoor was asked about how he manages to balance both and about his thoughts on the concept of actor and star, he modestly said, "My learning is that being an actor is very important. You have to know how to act. It's your profession. Being a star is very hard. It requires a lot of other factors which is not in your hands. It's about the opportunities, it's about the filmmakers and the actors and the writers you work with. It requires a period of time to amass a fan-following; To win the trust of the audience. I don't know the kind of star that I am."

Ranbir Kapoor Shares That It Is Important To Do Good Work To Get Stardom

Ranbir Kapoor acknowledged the fact that he has been touted as the next big thing in the Hindi Film Industry. He said, "For the longest period, I was always labelled the next superstar. I don't believe in that term. There is nothing like a next superstar. You either are a superstar or you are not. Otherwise, you have to just focus on your work and the stardom comes if your work is good. You got to excel in your work and you got to excel in the films you do and if that's good, everything will fall into place."

Ranbir Kapoor Shares The Kind Of Films He Wants To Work In Or Be A Part Of

When Ranbir Kapoor was asked about how he makes his movie choices, he said, "It should be something which scares me, something that I've not done, something new. It's been a while since I've signed a film. I signed this film (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) 3 years back and Animal, 2 years back. So I haven't liked anything (else) yet. Every year your choices change, your mind changes, your heart changes. So I don't know (what I'll do next)."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Releases On The Auspicious Day Of Holi

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is not just another film being churned out by the Hindi Film Industry. It is a sincere effort to bring back the glory of this lost genre. So far, everything about the film has received a thumbs up from the viewers, be it its trailer or songs. The advance bookings have started on a good note and looking at the pre-sales, it will take the second best start for a Hindi film this year, only behind Pathaan. The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer releases in theatres on the 8th of March, coinciding with the festival of Holi. You can watch the film from the 8th of March at a theatre near you.

