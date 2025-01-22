EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar inspired Veer Pahariya; Sky Force debutant talks about playing war hero in upcoming actioner

Sky Force is one of the anticipated movies of 2025, featuring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya. The action-thriller film is based on the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. Recently, the two actors sat down with Pinkvilla for an exclusive chat about their upcoming war film. This is when Veer revealed Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay Kumar inspired him to take on acting as a career. The young actor also spoke about his experience of playing a war hero in his first film.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sky Force debutant Veer Pahariya stated that growing up, he was inspired by Akshay Kumar. He added, “I am a big fan of Hrithik Roshan; there has been a bit of Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh; I think their performances have inspired me. But I have loved sir’s (Akshay Kumar) career trajectory and how versatile he is. I think he is the only actor who has excelled in most of the genres. So, I think ya, sir.”

Watch the interview below:

Sharing his experience of playing a war hero in his debut movie, Veer stated that it was a very big responsibility. He further divulged that very little has been written about the 1965 war and its heroes. “But the moment I wore the uniform, ek shakti aa jati hai apne andar toh (an energy comes within us) that does 50% of the job, you start sitting straight, your body language gets better.”

Pahariya also revealed meeting the families of the war veterans and being blessed by them. “They are very happy with the film and they’re very proud that we have shown them in the best way possible and immortalized their legacy. So, that is the biggest validation, the boost, and the confidence before the release of the film. So, we’re very grateful for that,” the upcoming actor concluded.

In the same chat, Veer also shared the advice he took from Khiladi Kumar. Pahariya opined, “With the good fortune that I spent a lot of time with Akshay sir, I used to take a lot of advice from him. Sir said, ‘Don’t worry about anything else, you focus on your work and keep working.’ That has been my takeaway from him.”

